Nigeria begin AFCON campaign today with Egypt duel

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday (today) be kicking off their campaign at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cameroon.

The team, led by technical director Austin Eguavoen, will be taking on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a Group D clash that promises to be thrilling.

Nigeria have met Egypt a total of eight time at the AFCON and have clinched victory three times and a draw on three other ocassions.

The Eagles will be looking to keep at bay, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who ahead of the game said, Egypt are “not the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations, but we will do our best to reclaim the title.”

The game is billed to kick off by 5p.m at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in the northern Cameroonian town of Garoua.

Read Also: AFCON: Mane hands Senegal win with late goal against Zimbabwe

In other news, Ahmed Musa, the national team’s most-capped player, has said he has charged his teammates to win the the trophy as a “parting gift” for him.

“I think this is my last AFCON InShaa Allah.

“I have spoken to the boys that this is the only gift you can give to me because this is my last AFCON. And the boys told me that they are ready.

“My first AFCON was in South Africa in 2013 and we ended up winning it. And my second appearance was in Egypt and we won the bronze.”

The Super Eagles will also be playing against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in their other Group D clashes tor a chance to reach the last-16.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now