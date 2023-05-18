Nigeria begins construction of three mega vaccine hubs

The Federal Government has begun the construction of three mega vaccine hubs in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 3-Hub project on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the hub located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is one of the three mega stores planned for vaccine storage in the country.

The minister said: “Nigeria is a large country and continuously increasing population coupled with the introduction of new and essential vaccines.

“This requires that we have sufficient storage space for vaccines and injection materials for efficient implementation of our immunisation programme.”

According to Ehanire, each of the hubs is centralised to serve two geopolitical zones and respond timely to increasing vaccine demands.

He said the FCT and Kano hubs were being funded by the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI) while the Lagos hub would be funded through a World Bank loan.

“The ground-breaking ceremony is a significant milestone of the system redesign journey.

“The hub project is in two states and the FCT,” he added.

