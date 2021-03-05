Nigeria begins roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, PTF urges caution | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Friday every Nigerian would be vaccinated in order to effectively curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustapha stated this during the formal rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at the National Hospital in Abuja.

He said: “For us in Nigeria and indeed nations of the world, the lessons to be drawn from this lack of discrimination by the virus are numerous. They include the fact that we must approach the vaccine phase with the unity of purpose and caution.

“We must understand that nobody is safe until everyone is vaccinated. We must recognise that vaccine hesitancy will impact negatively on our lives and those of our loved ones if allowed to foster.

“We must demonstrate at all times that this is a war for the survival of everyone. We must believe our government on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines brought to Nigeria.”

The PTF chairman also implored Nigerians to support the plan and systematic roll-out of the vaccine and mobilise citizens across states in the country.

He added that frontline health workers would be prioritised in the administration of the vaccines.

“They have fought hard to save us. They laid down their lives for us. And in the ICUs and treatment centers, they became our last line of defense,” Mustapha added.

