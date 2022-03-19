Nigeria being crippled by its type of politics – Utomi

The Convener of Big Tent Coalition of Political Parties, Prof. Pat Utomi, on Saturday challenged Nigerians to move from politics of “big men” to politics of big ideas and issues for greatness.

He made the call at a Town Hall Meeting held in Lagos.

He, however, declared that Nigeria still has potential for greatness.

Utomi, a former presidential candidate, said the existential challenges facing the country spurred some idea-driven leaders to convene meetings to restore the nation to its pride of place among comity of nations.

He said: “We need a political class that adopts simple life. Our country must be ready for this change.

“It must be a time of healing and building. Our country must be healed from the damage of our recent history. We must build afresh.

“It is a time we look through the windshield and not looking at the rear blue mirror most of the time, because by focusing on yesterday, we are getting away from tomorrow.

“What matters is that this country still has the potential for greatness. Nigeria is a country of enormous potential, yet it is being crippled by the kind of politics that we have.”

He stressed that if Brazil, which initially looked hopeless, can bounce back to build a new society, there is hope for Nigeria.

Utomi added: “If Brazil can come back to life, Nigeria surely will surely rise again.

READ ALSO: 2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi

“To get Nigeria to rise up again, we must begin to remind ourselves that it is about what individuals can do to give to build a great new tomorrow for Nigeria not what about what can get.

“We have a duty of care to our country that we need to do something in response to this existential challenge that is facing us.”

The political economist said the big issues before the coalition were the problem of poverty, unemployment, power failure, rising debts, energy and climate change among others.

In his remarks, the Senior Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, said it was time for all like-minded, idea-driven Nigerians and humble elites to converge and chart a new path for the development of good and credible individuals for governance.

Ighodalo said: “We have spoken enough, it is time for Nigerians to move. We have complained enough, we are not complaining any more. Nigeria is a great country.

“All we are looking for now are serious and sincere people who are really interested in Nigeria to come forward and offer themselves to play a role in whatever capacity.

“Some of us will run for offices, some will support, some will fund, finance, some will do the leg work. We will all work together.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to get it right in the 2023 general elections to build a country of everybody’s dream.

“The Year 2023 is very critical and Nigerians cannot afford to get it wrong. Every single sacrifice that we need to make individually and collectively to get it right, we must do it and get it right. Nigeria truly can be great. It has all the parameters to be great,” he added.

Other individuals at the meeting were Prof. Bayo Olukoshi, Prof. Leslye Obiorah, Prof. Jibril Ibrahim, Prof.Ugo Nwokeji and Prof. Sam Guobadia, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now