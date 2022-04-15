Nigeria better off before Buhari’s administration —Anyim

Presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim Pius Anyim, has claimed Nigeria was better off before the emergencce of Buhari’s administration in 2015, adding that Nigerians were poised to return to pre-Buhari era.

Anyim made this statement during a consultative meeting with leaders across all geopolitical zones in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “Do you agree with me that Nigerians are saying please return us to 2015? If Nigerians are begging us to return them to 2015, do you have any reason not to support me?”

The former President of the Senate added that the opposition party had the great chance to return to power after its dramatic fall from power.

He noted that Nigerians were clamouring for a return to PDP days, warning the PDP against the errors that led to its failure in 2015.

“In 2015 some of us in PDP, simply decided to pull out of PDP to bring that government down. We were thereafter, plunged into darkness.

“That is why we are where we are today. Let nobody confuse you. Let nobody mislead you. We were confused and misled in 2015 and that is why we are here. We now have an opportunity to come together and re-invent ourselves”, he added.

Anyim recalled that the achievements made by the party did not come overnight but were done systematically and were planned for.

“We were planning that for the second tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan we would stretch out these plans and policies, to deliver maximum results but unfortunately, that administration was truncated,” he stressed.

