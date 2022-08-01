‘Nigeria bigger than your ambition,’ Aisha Yesufu slams selfish politicians

The Co-convener of BringBackourGirl Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Monday carpeted politicians obsessed with their ambitions of occupying public offices at all cost.

In a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, the activists challenged Nigerians to elect the right people into leadership positions in 2023.

She described President Muhammadu Buhari as completely incompetent and charged Nigerians not to reward incompetence in next year’s elections.

Yesufu wrote: “There is a problem with anyone who thinks he or she is the only one that can fix Nigeria. Those who will not entertain coalition or allowing someone else be there. It is a Buhari mentality and that should be a warning sign! The country must be bigger than your ambition!

“Those who were marginalised and excluded from the largesse that the incapacity of Buhari provided are eager to have another incapacity installed so they can be the beneficiaries of the next incompetence!”

She also asked Nigerians to check the records of candidates jostling for different political offices in 2023.

“Nobody is above scrutiny and the moment one goes into politics everything will be scrutinised both to confirm and discredit. Staying with the truth and doing the right thing helps,” the activist concluded.

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

