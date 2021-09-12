Connect with us

Nigeria bleeding but will rise again – Sule Lamido

Published

16 mins ago

on

2019: I won’t leave PDP even if I lose the primaries— Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, said on Sunday decried the worsening insecurity and other challenges in the country.

He, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its current challenges.

The ex-governor, according to a statement issued by Kehinde Akinyemi, Special Assistant on Media to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, stated this after a meeting with the former Nigerian leader in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said the meeting with Obasanjo reinforced his faith in the country.

Lamido said: “The meeting with ex-President Obasanjo reinforced my faith in the country.

“How do we remain safe is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country, because now, nobody is safe again. Imagine, kidnapping three workers of Baba, a former President of the country? Who is safe again?.

READ ALSO: Witness narrates how ex-Jigawa gov, Sule Lamido allegedly received kickbacks for contracts

“I have come to visit my father and leader and my everything after a very long time and I met him in a very high spirit and good health.

“But, he told me that he’s now ageing and I responded that he’s not, because we still need him in this country. And he said, ‘Sule, I will do anything for Nigeria. That is very inspiring. That is why I like him and this reinforces my faith in Nigeria.

“We discussed a number of issues, particularly on Nigeria, that he so loved. Honestly, no matter how down we go, we’ll rise again. But, obviously, it is bleeding now. It is bleeding.”

