Nigeria breaks highest single-day tally as 1,354 new COVID-19 infections take total caseload to 92,705

January 6, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,354 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its Twitter handle, adding that the nation also recorded one death.

The latest data from the NCDC takes Nigeria’s total confirmed cases to 92, 705.

However, 76, 396 cases had been discharged and 1,319 fatalities recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases are recorded in 21 states with the breakdown as follows: Lagos (712), FCT (145), Plateau (117), Kwara (81), Kaduna (54), Sokoto (39), Oyo (38), and Rivers (37).

Others are – Gombe (21), Enugu (20), Akwa Ibom (16), Bauchi (14), Delta (14), Ebonyi (13), Anambra (9), Taraba (8), Edo (8), Kano (3), Osun (2), Ekiti (2), and Ogun (1)

