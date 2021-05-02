Nigeria can't afford another civil war, Tinubu warns secession agitators | Ripples Nigeria

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the aggrieved persons and groups that are calling for the break-up of Nigeria to consider the result of war in countries like Sudan and Iraq.

Several groups from different regions in the country have heightened agitations for secession, with rallies being hosted lately for the freedom of Yoruba Nation in the South-West.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), pointed out that Nigeria was yet to recover from the Civil War which happened between 1967 and 1970.

Tinubu sounded the warning during his message at the Special Ramadan Prayer, “Tafsir” Lecture, held at the Lagos House in Marina, which held on Sunday.

According to him, the calls for separation are just war drums being beaten by some, which, if allowed to happen, would result in the disintegration of Nigeria like in Sudan and Iraq.

READ ALSO: Tinubu ‘angered & troubled’ over insecurity, urges Nigerians to support security forces

“For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate, it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Lagos state had concluded plans to install no fewer than 2,000 cameras across the state to tackle insecurity.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the revelation at this same event on Sunday, adding that the country would soon overcome its security challenges and the people would enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Join the conversation

Opinions