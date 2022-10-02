News
Nigeria-China bilateral trade reaches $12.03bn
The volume of bilateral trade between Nigeria and China has reached $12.03 billion.
The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, stated this during the Nigeria-China Cultural week held at weekend in Abuja.
He said Nigeria remains China’s number one trading partner in Africa.
The envoy said: “Our efforts are bringing more benefits to the people of the two countries. In the first half of 2022, our bilateral trade volume reached $12.03 billion, up by 7.1 per cent year-on-year.
“Trade really is important not only to improve the quality of life, it is very important for the country’s economy. Trade is very important for development.
“So we are encouraging more business in Nigeria to produce a lot of commodities to export to Chinese market and China are the number one consumer market.”
Chi predicted a bigger economic boom in Nigeria with the Lekki Deep Seaport, Zungeru Hydroelectric Power projects, and Dangote refineries, amongst others, set to be commissioned in 2023.”
