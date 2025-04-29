Nigeria condemns India terror attack, expresses solidarity

The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 people, many of them tourists, and left dozens more injured.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria described the attack as “tragic” and “heinous,” while offering heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in this senseless act of violence,” the ministry stated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the Indian people during this difficult time.”

The Nigerian government also used the opportunity to reflect on its own painful encounters with terrorism, highlighting the universal nature of the threat and the need for a united global response.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a global menace that requires collective action and firm commitment from the international community,” the statement read.

