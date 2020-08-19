Nigeria condemns Mali coup, demands immediate restoration of constitutional order

The Tuesday coup d’état in Mali by mutineering soldiers has been condemned by the Nigerian government.

Following the crisis in Mali,

some rebel soldiers on Tuesday afternoon took President Ibrahim Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse into custody.

The 75-year-old president afterward announced his resignation in a television broadcast. He said he did not want any bloodshed.

However, responding to the development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey tweeted Wednesday:

“The Nigerian Government unequivocally condemns the coup d’état that took place in Mali yesterday and demands the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order. We welcome the urgent activation of the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) Standby force.”

The ECOWAS has since condemned the coup, vowing that it would close land and air borders to Mali and ensure that “all the putschists and their partners and collaborators” were sanctioned.

