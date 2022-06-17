Nigeria confirms 36 cases of monkeypox in 15 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 36 new cases of monkeypox in 15 states across the country.

In a post on its verified Twitter page on Friday, the agency revealed that the number of suspected cases had also increased from 110 to 141.

It added that the confirmed cases were recorded between January 1 and June 12 this year.

Monkeypox, according to NCDC, was now causing an unprecedented outbreak of hundreds of infections in 30 countries where it was previously unknown.

The breakdown of the figure shows the following: Lagos (7), Adamawa (5), Delta (3), River (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Bayelsa (2), Edo (2), Imo (2), Plateau (2), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1) and Ondo (1).

READ ALSO: NCDC says no known treatment for monkeypox, warns against contact with animals

“One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive drugs.

“Overall and from September 2017 to 12th June 2022, a total of 653 suspected cases were reported from 33 states in the country.

“Of the reported cases, 262 (40.1%) have been confirmed in 23 states – Rivers (55), Bayelsa (45), Lagos (37), Delta (32), Cross River (16), Edo (12), Imo (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (7), FCT (8), Plateau (5), Adamawa (5), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Nasarawa (3), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ebonyi (1), Ogun (1) and Ondo (1).

“In addition, from September 2017 to June 12th, 2022, a total of nine (9) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.4%) in six states – Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now