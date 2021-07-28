Nigeria Consulate in New York to commence NIN enrolment for citizens

The Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York has disclosed that it is making arrangements to enrol Nigerians within its jurisdiction for the National Identification Number (NIN) in line with the directive from the Federal Government.

The Consul-General, Amb. Lot Egopija, stated this at a hybrid Town Hall meeting held at Nigeria House in New York on Tuesday for Nigerian nationals within the jurisdiction.

Egopija said the Consulate had received a directive from the headquarters (Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to enroll its nationals.

The Nigerian envoy said the Consulate would soon conclude arrangements with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He said that the Consulate had improved services in the areas of passport delivery, passport issuance, and also in the processing of passport and visa documents.

“We have been able to reduce the waiting hours and we have removed our nationals from the street. Before now, we used to have our nationals loitering around the building.

“But we have created a holding room to accommodate our nationals and give them a new lease of life whereby they feel they belong to Nigeria House.

Read also: Again, Nigerian govt extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage

“We have also improved our consular services in the area of dissemination of information through upgrading our website and making it more friendly.

“Also, we have opened a WhatsApp platform to disseminate information to all the members of associations registered with the Consulate to ensure timely communication,’’ he said.

Egopija said the Consulate was working with Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) to get sufficient passport booklets to meet the need of Nigerians within New York jurisdiction.

He said that the office had improved on its mailing services and was working with a telephone company to reconfigure a direct phone line in a way that any Nigerian could call and be answered immediately.

The Nigerian envoy explained that the Consulate would embark on cultural diplomacy aimed at promoting Nigeria’s image by organising cultural shows, saying “we need to export our culture”.

Join the conversation

Opinions