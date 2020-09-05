Latest Sports

Nigeria defender Awaziem joins Boavista on loan from FC Porto

September 5, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has signed a one-year loan deal with Portuguese Primeira Liga club Boavista.

The FC Porto player also spent last season on loan at Spanish club, Leganes.

Boavista have the option to make the loan permanent.

The 23-year-old linked up with Porto from Nigeria Professional Football League club El-Kanemi Warriors in 2015.

He made just 10 senior appearances for Porto.

Awaziem has also spent time on loan at French Ligue 1 club Nantes and Turkey’s Caykur Rizespor.

