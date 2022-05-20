Nigeria defender Collins joins Cardiff City on two-year deal

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins has signed a two-year deal with English Championship club, Cardiff City.

The left-back, who scored two goals and made 137 appearances for SC Paderborn, recently ended his five-year stay with the Bundesliga 2 club.

Collins is Cardiff’s fourth signing following the arrivals of winger Ollie Tanner, goalkeeper Jak Alnwick and midfielder Ebou Adams.

“I’m really excited to be in Cardiff, and I can’t wait to get started,” Collins told the club’s official website after sealing the deal.

“The Club has great history, and when I got the call to come to Cardiff, I was so excited, I couldn’t resist. I’m looking forward to the challenge of the new season.

“The goal is to fight for the Premier League. I can’t wait to meet the supporters and to fight for the jersey.”

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison also expressed delight following Collins’ arrival at the club.

“I’m over the moon. We’ve been monitoring him (Collins) for a long period, and we’re really pleased to get him signed.

“He’s a great athlete, a really good left back, and can play in that left wing-back position as well. I’m really pleased that we’ve got competition for places.

“I want to get as many bodies in for the start of pre-season, because the first ten days of pre-season are going to be huge.”

