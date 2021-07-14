Sports
Nigeria defender, Ohale, signs two-year deal with Alaves
Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has joined Spanish outfit Deportivo Alaves on a two-year contract.
Ohale linked up with the Gloriosas from another Spanish club Madrid FF.
“Deportivo Alavés and Osinachi Ohale have reached an agreement whereby the Nigerian defender becomes a new Albiazul player for the next two seasons,” reads a statement on the club website.
”The new Gloriosas player also has experience in Europe, where she arrives in Sweden in the 2017/2018 campaign in the ranks of Vittsjö GIK and Växjö DFF the following season.
“The Nigerian defender moved to the Iberdrola League, where she played for CD Tacón in 2019/2020 and last season at Madrid CFF, after passing through Italy with AS Roma.”
