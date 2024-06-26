Nigeria deploys 177 soldiers to Guinea-Bissau for peacekeeping

In a move to strengthen regional security, the Nigerian Army on Wednesday deployed 177 personnel to Guinea-Bissau for peacekeeping.

These soldiers will contribute to the ongoing Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) peacekeeping mission in the country.

Prior to deployment, the troops underwent rigorous training at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) in Jaji, Kaduna State.

This training equipped them with the necessary skills to protect themselves, fellow peacekeepers, and the citizens of Guinea-Bissau.

The Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Boniface Sinjen, announced this at the graduation ceremony of troops of Nigerian Company 3 ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau held at Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) Jaji.

Sinjen said: “Guinea-Bissau is grappling with political instability and institutional crisis, which poses a significant threat to peace and sustainable development in the sub-region.

“This deployment is in line with the mandate of the mission which has been extended severally to consolidate the relative peace and stability in the country.

“You gallant men of the Nigerian Army have been trained by this renowned Centre of Excellence to play that critical role.

“This Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) has equipped you with the necessary tactical skills and knowledge to support the government of Guinea-Bissau in stabilizing the country.

“I therefore urge you to remain committed to upholding the principles of ECOWAS peacekeeping operations,” he said.

The deployment comes at a time of continued political instability in Guinea-Bissau. The ECOWAS mission, established in 2011, aims to foster peace and stability in the country after a series of military coups.

Nigeria has a long history of contributing to peacekeeping missions across Africa. This deployment reflects the country’s commitment to regional security and its leadership role within ECOWAS.

