Nigeria deserves massive apologies from APC —Momodu

Dele Momodu, a former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation Magazine has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the appalling state of the country’s economy.

Momodu made this assertion on Tuesday through a statement titled ‘Dele Momodu Asks APC To Apologise To Nigerians.’

The ace broadcaster claimed that the current administration made a lot of promises but delivered abysmally little in terms of deliverables and performance, and he demanded an apology from them.

According to Momodu, Nigeria requires a new leader who is free of failures of the past.

READ ALSO: 2023: Dele Momodu picks PDP nomination form, warns Nigerians on ‘political moneybags’

The statement reads in part, “Nigeria is at crossroads and things can no longer continue as business as usual. No God-fearing citizen can excuse and readily dismiss the gross incompetence and ineptitude of a ruling government that was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances. Nigeria deserves massive apologies from the APC apparatchiks who should be ashamed of the magnitude of damage they have wreaked on our long-suffering nation. No amount of fanciful diction, deceptive sophistry, pedantic casuistry, or mendacious demagoguery can rescue them from the judgment of God for plunging our country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.

“What Nigeria needs is a fresh leader, someone shorn of all the baggage, misadventure, mishaps, and failures of the past. A charismatic leader and bridge-builder, with global experience and exposure, capable of assembling and commanding a combined and novel team of technocrats and politicians whose sole desire is to change their country for the better, rather than for self-aggrandisement and pillaging.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now