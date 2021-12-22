Connect with us

Nigeria destroys over one million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccines

Nigeria on Wednesday destroyed 1,066,214 doses of expired AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in Abuja.

The exercise was carried out by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and the Abuja Environmental Protection Agency (AEPA) at the Gosa Dumping Site in Abuja.

The batch was said to be part of the 2,594,100 vaccine doses received in October of which only 1,527,886 were administered to Nigerians.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who addressed journalists at the scene, said the decision to destroy the vaccine followed several testing processes conducted by the agency.

The NPHCDA had announced earlier this month it would destroy the expired COVID-19 vaccines after they had been pulled from circulation.

