Nigeria dismisses reports on sale of transmission company

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has dismissed reports on the sale of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The BPE Head of Public Communications, Chidi Ibeh, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said: “The news is completely false in all its ramifications.

“The story is a mere fabrication by mischief makers aimed at creating room for another needless strike by electricity workers.

“The actions of the Federal Government in the power sector are guided by well-articulated policy documents and extant legislations.”

The Federal Government approved the Nigerian Electric Power Policy document in 2001. It formed the basis for the enactment of the Nigerian Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005.

The government also announced a roadmap for the reform of the power sector in 2010.

“None of these documents envisaged the privatisation of the TCN.

“This was why a Management Contract was put in place to reorganise and optimise TCN’s operations during the 2013 privatisation exercise,’’ Ibeh added.

