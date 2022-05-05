Nigeria doesn’t need ‘unsure leadership’ in 2023 — Wike

Rivers State governor and one of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, has advocated for coordinated leadership as solution to Nigeria’s deepening crises.

The governor reiterated that his party carries the hope to lead the country out of its woes, stressing that unnecessary sentiments should be buried in 2023.

Wike made this known during his meeting with the leaders and delegates of the PDP in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Wednesday.

The governor advovated for a strong leadership to bear in and bridge the current division that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has engendered among Nigerians.

He challenged Nigerians to grow beyond mere insular choices which can adversely affect the country’s march to development.

“God didn’t make a mistake to have put us in a country called Nigeria. God has given us everything. All that is required is a strong leadership that can put everything together and you’ll see Nigeria become what it should truly be.

“The country deserves energetic leadership to lead it out of its current woes. Government that will not be unsure to take bold decisions in the interest of the people. A set of leaders that will do things the way they ought to be done.

“No one can do it alone. That’s why we must have the best. The ability to coordinate those who will work with you to deliver results in the call on leadership

“If there is insecurity what gain can we make out of economy? If you can’t go to the farm, you can’t also talk of agriculture. If there is so much insecurity can investors come in? They would not come.”

