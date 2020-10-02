Nigeria endorses amendment to UN convention on climate change | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said with the signing of the document, Nigeria has become the 144th country to ratify the protocol.

According to him, 144 of the 192 signatory countries must submit their formal acceptance of the amendment for it to enter into force.

Shehu said the Executive Secretary, UNFCCC, Patricia Espinosa, has confirmed Nigeria’s endorsement of the climate treaty.

“An incredible milestone! With 144 parties now signed, the Doha amendment enters into force. This is fantastic news for our process @UNFCCC towards #ClimateAction. Many thanks, Nigeria @MBuhari for your ratification!” he quoted Espinosa as saying on the agency’s Twitter handle.

