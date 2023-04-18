Nigeria evacuates another batch of 107 stranded nationals from Libya

The Federal Government has evacuated another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Libya.

The Charge D’affiares en titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, who confirmed the development in a statement in Tripoli, said the returnees would arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday.

He said: “The federal government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has successfully carried out four evacuation exercises, repatriating about 700 stranded Nigerians from Libya in 2023 already.

READ ALSO: 73 migrants feared dead in Libya shipwreck

“107 stranded Nigerians departed Misrata International Airport aboard chattered flight No.UZ189 at 13.15 local time and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday evening.

“Among the evacuees are 49 males, 48 females, 8 children, and two infants.

“Nigeria with the support of the IOM will continue to intensify efforts to rescue, protect and ensure the safe return of all stranded migrants in Libya.”

Over 2,000 Nigerians had returned from the troubled North African nation in the last three years.

