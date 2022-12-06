Business
Nigeria excluded as Airtel Africa secures $194m loan for investment in 6 African nations
Airtel Africa has secured a $194 million loan from International Finance Corporation (IFC) to invest in its operations across Africa.
The mobile telecommunication giant is expected to utilize the funds to boost its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Madagascar, Niger, Republic of Congo and Zambia.
The loan, according to a statement issued by the company on Tuesday, would be repaid over a period of eight years.
The statement read: “As part of IFC’s loan facility, Airtel Africa has committed to comply with the applicable requirements of IFC Performance Standards on Social and Environmental Sustainability and has put in place a dedicated Environmental and Social Action plan.
READ ALSO: Airtel Nigeria’s bid for 5G network suffers setback as NCC rejects firm’s $273.6m offer
“This will further underpin the Group’s commitment to transforming lives across the communities in which Airtel operates and provide clarity on how the Group can help address inequality and support economic growth in these communities.”
Speaking on the credit facility, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya, said: “I am very excited to announce the signing of this new facility with IFC.
“Not only does it align with our focus on improving our balance sheet through localising debt within our OpCos, but as we make progress on our sustainability journey it also supports our commitments and ability to meet strong ESG criteria.
“I look forward to working closely with IFC in the coming years as we explore further opportunities to support the economies and communities where we operate.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...