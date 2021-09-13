Nigeria expects 52m doses of COVID-19 vaccines by 2022

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday Nigeria is expected to receive a total of 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the second quarter of 2022.

Mustapha disclosed this at the PSC national briefing in Abuja.

He said: “The most potent way of getting out of this situation is through vaccines, which science and research have presented to us. I call on every eligible person to come out and be vaccinated.

“There are various choices now. We have AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson, and Johnson and we expect Pfizer to be delivered very soon.

“There will be enough vaccines to go round soon. By the second quarter of 2022, we would have received about 52 million doses of the vaccines.”

He said the federal government planned to implement the policy on vaccine mandate for civil servants in a bid to ensure safety in the workplace and at home.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the government was exploring the principles of reciprocity between Nigeria and other nations on international travellers.

The chairman added: “For the time being, Nigerians are advised to always carry their vaccination card details or barcodes on their electronic devices for easy access especially for those travelling outside the country.

“The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Aviation will continue to dialogue with the representatives of the UAE to resolve the issue of the Emirates flights between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The protection of the interest of Nigerians remains our primary focus.”

