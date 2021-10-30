Nigeria experiencing its toughest period under Buhari’s watch – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said on Saturday that Nigeria is currently experiencing the most difficult period in its long history under President Muhammadu’s watch.

Atiku, who stated this in his goodwill message at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention in Abuja, added that he has never seen the country in such a bad shape.

He insisted that the Buhari administration is not equipped to lead the country.

The ex-Vice President, however, stressed that Nigerians still have the hope of a positive turnaround with PDP.

He said: “Today, our country is going through the most difficult period of its existence. I am 70 years old plus and I can tell you that I have never seen this country in such a very bad shape — so disunited, so much unemployment and insecurity.

“The country is beset by economic and social challenges in all corners along with lingering tensions arising from questions surrounding the very nature of our corporate existence as a nation.

“Nigeria is at the edge of a precipice because of the lacklustre performance, complacency and needlessness of successive administrations culminating in the gross failure of this APC-led government.

READ ALSO:Atiku dissects Buhari govt, calls it monumental failure

“We have a chance now to save the ship for the right course. We have a chance to atone for the mistakes of past leadership in our collective past mistakes. We have a chance to unite the country on a march towards greatness; a chance to seize the opportunity to steer our country towards its rightful position amongst the comity of nations. We can save ourselves, we can save the party and we can save Nigeria together.

“The APC has proven itself to be ill-equipped to lead the nation. They have shown themselves to be the most corrupt, sectional, and divisive party that was never prepared to lead this country and never even had an idea of what it takes to lead a diverse, dynamic and multi-religious country like Nigeria.”

The former Vice President said the PDP is ready to rescue Nigeria from the “greater calamities” that may befall the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now