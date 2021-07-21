Nigeria exports N132bn worth of Helicopter to UK, Ghana, others in one year

In the last one year, Nigeria has exported N132 billion worth of helicopters, according to figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) foreign trade report.

According to NBS the destination for these helicopters includes the United Kingdom, Portugal and neighboring Ghana.

It is important to note that helicopter export does not imply that the product is made in Nigeria, but rather that it is imported and re-exported.

NBS also did not make it clear if the helicopters were new or used.

According to the figures, Nigeria earned N33.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020 from helicopter exports to Portugal and Ghana.

Another N17.25 billion was earned in the third quarter of last year by exporting helicopters to the United Kingdom and Ghana.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nigeria exported helicopters weighing more than 2000 kg unladen to Ghana for N10.5 billion.

In the first three months of this year, helicopters worth N71.1 billion were exported.

Interestingly, helicopters are not the only unusual items exported by Nigeria.

Boats, cruise ships, refrigerated vessels, floating or submersible drilling platforms, dredgers, other self-propelled machinery, and floating structures are also exported from Nigeria.

For example, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the country earned N1.11 billion from the sale of cruise ships and similar vessels used to transport people or goods to Equatorial Guinea.

In fact, re-exported items earned Nigeria N210 billion in the first three months of 2021.

