Nigeria extradites fraud suspect to US over alleged $148,000 scam

The Federal Government on Tuesday extradited a suspected fraudster, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, to the United States to face charges for alleged $148,000 fraud.

The suspect was declared wanted by the US authorities for alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The offences contravene Title 18 of US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h), and attract a maximum jail term of 20 years.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the commission coordinated the exercise following a request from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice D.E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had on February 11 granted a request to extradite the suspect to the US to answer to criminal charges bordering on a romance scam, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Gbadegesin, who was arrested on September 2, 2021, was accused of defrauding an American lady of $148,000

“Upon arriving in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, where a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering have been filed against him,” the EFCC spokesman added.

