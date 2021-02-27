Nigeria failed Kagara and Jangebe schoolchildren | Ripples Nigeria

Graffiti
Nigeria failed Kagara and Jangebe schoolchildren
I see the vapid and tepid response of the Buhari administration to the slew of juvenile abductions as the prodrome of elite bias. Yes, the proportion of response a challenge receives is metered by the social estate of those affected. This is how best I can conceptualise the impotence of the government in the face of the criminal harvesting of children for merchandise by bandits.
The situation has never been this parlous, sickening, helpless, and hopeless. Nigeria has organically evolved into a Hobessian society. Everyone has become a potential victim. Every day, news of kidnapping, mass killings, and sacking of villages hit national consciousness. No end in sight. We are all like sitting ducks waiting for our turn at inevitable torment.
Just a few days ago, 27 schoolboys were kidnapped from their dormitory at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state. The kids have been in the dragon’s lair for about a week now, yet there seems to be no urgency for their rescue. Abubakar Bello, Niger state governor, accused the government of inertia. In fact, he said the Buhari administration abandoned the state to its fate.
The governor’s words: ‘’At the moment we have not seen any federal support here since this incident occurred. Yes, we had a delegation that came to commiserate with us, but we are left to ourselves.’’
Tragic! Tragic! Tragic!
What makes the present situation very depressing is that it appears we learnt nothing from previous incidents. From the Chibok girls’ abduction, Dapchi girls’ kidnapping, Kankara schoolboys snatching, and now to Kagara and Jangebe schoolchildren capture. Nothing learnt. This sanguinary wheel keeps spinning, plucking schoolchildren, but the government seems to have the lost spanner to stop it. Who is the next victim? Where next? Is this what we have to live through? Is this what we have to endure?
Over 300 kids who elect to get an education in a region where there are over 10 million out of school children abducted in the dead of night. Sad! Sad! Sad!
I am pained. Depressed. Confused and listless. Those kids living through ephialtes could be of any of us. The school, which should be a safe haven for children, has become a sanctuary of horror. The abductors of the Kagara schoolboys have threatened to starve them to death. How much traumatic can it get?
Have we not failed as a people if we cannot secure our children? Nigeria has failed the Kagara schoolboys and all other victims of sinister capture.
READ ALSO: KAGARA ABDUCTION: FG has abandoned us, Niger gov laments
Perhaps, President Buhari has not received the memo. Perhaps, he is walled off by the fortress and ramparts of Aso Villa. Or maybe, he is fiddling while Nigeria is taken over by bandits. Just maybe. Nowhere is safe. The country is under siege. From the Federal Capital Territory to Kaduna, Niger state, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Abia, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Kogi, Katsina and Sokoto bandits reign unchecked.
If the president really takes the present security challenge with gravitas, then he will spare no effort to declare a state of emergency on security; suspend what needs to be suspended and mobilise all resources to take back the country from these freebooters.
We cannot ride on the train, if we get killed. We cannot even drive on the roads being constructed and rehabilitated because bandits are laying siege on them.
Security comes first.
I hope the president acts now.
By: Fredrick Nwabufor..
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...