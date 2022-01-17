Nigeria files 15 fresh terrorism charges against Kanu

The Federal Government on Monday filed 15 fresh terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The activist will return to court on Tuesday for hearing in his trial for alleged treasonable charges.

He was initially arraigned by the federal government on a seven-count charge of treasonable felony and other allied crimes.

The Director of Public Prosecution, M.B. Abubakar, announced the 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 on Monday.

The IPOB leader was brought back to the country on June 27 last year.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier this month ruled out an unconditional release for Kanu and asked him to defend himself on the charges.

