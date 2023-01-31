Sports
Nigeria forward Moffi completes move to Nice from Lorient
French Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice have announced that Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has joined them on loan from Lorient.
Announcing Moffi’s move, Nice wrote on their website: “OGC Nice is pleased to formalize the arrival of Terem Moffi in the form of a loan with a mandatory purchase option, from FC Lorient.
“Aged 23, the Nigerian international (7 caps, 2 goals) has established himself in the French elite, with Les Merlus, where he arrived in 2020 and with whom he has 90 games and 35 goals, including 12 this season, the second total in Ligue 1.
“Before Brittany, Moffi played in Courtrai, Belgium, after an experience in Lithuania with the clubs Kauno Zalgiris and Riterai.
“Fast, powerful and formidable finisher, the “Super Eagle” is also a man of his word. Terem is able to play with his back to goal, to go deep. He is a modern attacker, very fast, very powerful. He has experience, fights for the team, he is able to multiply races while maintaining his lucidity in the zone of truth.
Read Also: Nigeria’s Moffi scores but Messi, Neymar, Mbappe help PSG thrash Lorient
“In Ligue 1, it is already a reference. A new level awaits him in Nice, where he will discover the European Cup next spring and will be one of the strong men of the club’s high ambitions.”
Speaking on Moffi’s arrival, Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère said:”We are delighted that Terem’s determination to sign for OGC Nice combined with ours could lead to this conclusion. The support of our owner has also been invaluable. It is an investment commensurate with our ambitions.”
And according to the club’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, ”Compared to the ideas that we want to put in place and the identity of the game that we want to establish, he is the ideal striker.”
Moffi will be available for selection when Nice visit Olympique Marseille on Sunday.
Nice are currently in 10th place on 28 points in the league table.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...