Nigeria forward Moffi completes move to Nice from Lorient

French Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice have announced that Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has joined them on loan from Lorient.

Announcing Moffi’s move, Nice wrote on their website: “OGC Nice is pleased to formalize the arrival of Terem Moffi in the form of a loan with a mandatory purchase option, from FC Lorient.

“Aged 23, the Nigerian international (7 caps, 2 goals) has established himself in the French elite, with Les Merlus, where he arrived in 2020 and with whom he has 90 games and 35 goals, including 12 this season, the second total in Ligue 1.

“Before Brittany, Moffi played in Courtrai, Belgium, after an experience in Lithuania with the clubs Kauno Zalgiris and Riterai.

“Fast, powerful and formidable finisher, the “Super Eagle” is also a man of his word. Terem is able to play with his back to goal, to go deep. He is a modern attacker, very fast, very powerful. He has experience, fights for the team, he is able to multiply races while maintaining his lucidity in the zone of truth.

Read Also: Nigeria’s Moffi scores but Messi, Neymar, Mbappe help PSG thrash Lorient

“In Ligue 1, it is already a reference. A new level awaits him in Nice, where he will discover the European Cup next spring and will be one of the strong men of the club’s high ambitions.”

Speaking on Moffi’s arrival, Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère said:”We are delighted that Terem’s determination to sign for OGC Nice combined with ours could lead to this conclusion. The support of our owner has also been invaluable. It is an investment commensurate with our ambitions.”

And according to the club’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, ”Compared to the ideas that we want to put in place and the identity of the game that we want to establish, he is the ideal striker.”

Moffi will be available for selection when Nice visit Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

Nice are currently in 10th place on 28 points in the league table.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now