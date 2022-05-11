Nigeria full of reluctant leaders, reason for poor governance —Ex-Senate President, Nnamani

Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President and presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has bemoaned the high number of ‘reluctant leaders’ at the helm of the nation’s affairs.

Nnamani made this assertion on Wednesday during a live interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to him, this situation has led to the deterioration of the country’s economy since the majority of the leaders had to be persuaded which revealed their unpreparedness for the business of governance.

The former Senate President said, “Nigeria is replete with reluctant leaders which are evidenced by the collection of forms by proxy. Governance is a serious business that requires someone who is prepared, not being persuaded.

“The majority are those who have obtained forms via shadow groups. This means we are starting on a wrong footing by telling lies. Nobody should hide behind shadow groups.”

Nnamani also spoke on the amendment of the Electoral Act, Section 84 (8) which approved the participation of statutory delegates in the primaries of politics partied ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Statutory delegates are the President, Vice President, Members of the National Assembly, Governors, Members of the State Houses of Assembly, Chairmen of Council and their Councillors, and National Working Committee Members of all the political parties.

He said “Super delegates are very necessary and they should not be excluded from participating in voting because they are the key stakeholders in any party. They think independently and won’t be subject to the wiles of the governors. It must have been a serious omission from the initial bill,” Nnamani stated.

He also clarified the reason for his grouse against the high cost of nomination forms, which he said was at the detriment of the women and youth who might be eligible but financially handicapped.

“I was concerned about excluding other competent persons which informed by initial grouse against the high cost of the nomination forms but so far, it seems nobody was being excluded with the proliferation of aspirants.

“Our youth and women should not be excluded from governance since these policies also affect them. The high cost of forms may not augur well for our democratic process.

“The Presidency is now being trivialized — organizations that have no bank accounts claimed to raise N100m,” the former Senate President said.

