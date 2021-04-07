Nigeria generated $150m from coconut export in 2020 – Minister | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, said on Wednesday Nigeria generated $150 million from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020.

Nanono stated this during a training organized for coconut farmers by the ministry in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) in Benin, Edo State.

The minister, who was represented by a Director in the ministry, Bernard Ukattah, said coconut was a major non-oil export foreign exchange earner for Nigeria.

According to him, coconut provides the livelihood for more than 500,000 families in the country.

Nanono said coconut accounted for 10 percent of the nation’s agricultural exports, adding that it was expected to generate more than $250 million this year.

He said: “As a result of the awareness of its value and degree of uses, Nigeria has in recent times, increased the volume of production of coconut to an average of 250,000 metric tonnes per annum.

“In 2016, Nigeria produced 283,774 metric tonnes and the demands for the crop have been on the increase, growing upwards to more than 500 percent in the last decade.

“Available data show that coconut is grown in 22 states of the country with Lagos being the largest producer.

“Other major producing states include Ogun, Ondo State, Edo, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Imo, and Benue among others.”

