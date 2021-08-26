Nigeria gets new statistician-general, as Yemi Kale bows out

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Simon B. Harry as the Federation’s new statistician-general to lead the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday (NBS).

This is contained in a statement from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Harry is to succeed the out-going statistician-general, Yemi Kale, whose second term tenure of five years expired on August 16, 2021.

READ ALSO: Inflation rate hits six-year high- Bureau of Statistics

Harry is currently the director of, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department of NBS with almost three decades of statistical experience.

He joined the erstwhile Federal Office of Statistics as statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive director of statistics in 2019.

Join the conversation

Opinions