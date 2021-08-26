Business
Nigeria gets new statistician-general, as Yemi Kale bows out
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Simon B. Harry as the Federation’s new statistician-general to lead the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday (NBS).
This is contained in a statement from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
Harry is to succeed the out-going statistician-general, Yemi Kale, whose second term tenure of five years expired on August 16, 2021.
READ ALSO: Inflation rate hits six-year high- Bureau of Statistics
Harry is currently the director of, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department of NBS with almost three decades of statistical experience.
He joined the erstwhile Federal Office of Statistics as statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive director of statistics in 2019.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...