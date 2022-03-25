Sports
Nigeria, Ghana to settle W’Cup qualification feud in Abuja after stalemate in Kumasi
The Super Eagles of Nigeria played a goalless draw with the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off on Friday night.
The game played in Kumasi, Ghana saw both sides miss several chances as they settle for a draw ahead of the second leg billed for Abuja next Tuesday.
Inside the fully-packed Baba Yara Stadium, both teams started with a lackluster display, but the tempo increased towards the end of the game.
The game saw the duo of Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey making their debut for the Eagles, as well as the return of a fantastic Francis Uzoho in the goalpost.
Read Also: Eguavoen admits it’s tough coaching football nation like Nigeria
Joe Aribo missed two bright chances for Nigeria, first in the opening half and another early in the second half before the Rangers midfielder was substituted.
Moses Simon also missed a clear chance in the 55th minute when his shot following a through ball from Kelechi Iheanacho was saved by the goalkeeper.
The Super Eagles thought they had a penalty in the closing stages after a Ghanaian defender handled the ball inside the box, but it was overturned after a VAR review.
It is therefore all to play for heading into the second leg at Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday night when a place in Qatar between 24 November and 18 December will be won.
