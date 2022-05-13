Nigeria governed by culture of injustice —Aisha Yesufu

Co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has identified injustice as the main factor responsible for the problems that have enveloped Nigeria.

The human rights activist condemned the shenanigans being nurtured by Nigerian leaders in running its affairs, adding that no country would develop with the culture of injustice.

She added that Nigerian politics was characterized by criminal leaders with no iota of concern for the progress of the country.

Aisha, who said this in a statement on Friday, blamed the lack of peace in most part of the country on the continuous aberration of law and justice by the government.

For peace to reign, according to her, justice must be served in every facet of life and perpetrators of criminal acts must be made to face the wrath of law.

She wrote: “How can Nigeria ever get peace? The country cannot keep shedding blood and expect to live happily ever after. There can be no peace without justice.

Read also: Aisha Yesufu tags Nigerians as ‘dumb slaves’ allowing atrocities by political leaders

“Many alleged murderers have gotten into the corridors of power. Held sensitive positions because information about their heinous past was no readily available. In this day of social media and record keeping, it would be criminal for us to allow such people to power ever!

“Those in government do not ensure justice for victims. Politicians do not seek justice for the victims. Then the citizens vote in those who do not seek justice for the victims. We are all involved in the culture of injustice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now