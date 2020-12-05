Nigeria Governors’ Forum to meet Buhari over rising insecurity

Following the killings of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram and other security challenges, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), made up of the 36 State Governors are to meet President Muhammadu Buhari, to address the raging insecurity across the country.

The NGF made this known after its 22nd teleconference meeting in a communiqué signed by it’s Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, in Abuja on Friday.

According to the communique Buhari would particularly speak in light of the carnage on the rice farmers in Borno State.

The communique also disclosed that the governors have endorsed two proposals on infrastructure development funds’ loans.

It noted that the proposals were from Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led National Economic council ad hoc Committee on Leveraging Portion of Accumulated Pension Funds for Investment in the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, and the Governor of Central Bank Nigeria, Godwin.

The NGF, also expressed support for the necessary reform that will result in a police force that works for all.

Part of the communique read: “As an immediate to medium-term measure, members agreed to pay close attention to the conduct of police officers across the country in order to get them and other internal security operatives fully back to work as they have not been functioning to full since the EndSARS protests with the attendant security exposure to the safety of lives and properties of ordinary citizens.

“All State Attorneys-General are also directed to review the Water Resources Bill and send their input to the NGF secretariat as quickly as possible and to support the planned “COVID-19 Testing Week’ to be launched by the Presidential Task Force.”

The NGF further spoke on resolving the lingering ASUU strike and has secured certain concessions from the federal Government with the hope that the strike action will be called off shortly.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

