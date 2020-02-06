Nigeria govt slashes visa fees for US nationals

The Federal Government on Thursday slashed its visa application charges for citizens of the United States from $180 to $160.

The old amount comprised $160 as visa fee and $20 as “processing and expedient fees.”

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, said in a February 5 memo marked NIS/HQ/CGI/806/7 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the reduction followed a review of the US’ visa reciprocity policy for Nigeria.

Babandede’s letter came just a day after President Muhammadu Buhari launched Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 which, among others, increased the country’s visa classes from six to 79.

The US government had in August last year imposed additional visa fees on Nigerians in retaliation for the “treatment afforded to US citizens” by the Nigerian government.

The policy required successful applicants for nonimmigrant US visas in the B, F, H1B, I, L, and R categories to pay between $80 and $303 as reciprocity fees.

This is in addition to the normal visa application fees of between $160 and $190.

“The total cost for a US citizen to obtain a visa to Nigeria is currently higher than the total cost for a Nigerian to obtain a comparable visa to the US

“The new reciprocity fee for Nigerian citizens is meant to eliminate that cost difference,” the US Embassy said in a statement on its website last year.

In the memo, the NIS chief urged all Nigerian missions in the US to immediately implement the new visa charges payable by US citizens, and “discontinue charging processing or expedient fees.”

He said: “Our Missions are to issue up to two years multiple entry visa to frequent short visit travelers on request in line with reciprocity.”

