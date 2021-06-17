Business
Nigeria govt spends N1.3tn to support private power companies in three years
In the last three years, over N1.3 trillion was borrowed by the Federal Government to finance the operations of generation companies and gas suppliers.
The loan was obtained to boost generated electricity, and according to the World Bank, if the country continues with its low tariffs, and current performance levels, the power sector will cost the Federal Government an additional N3.08 trillion within the next three years.
The Bretton Woods institution said disbursement of funds to the private power companies have been more than the capital intervention for the health sector in Nigeria.
“To ensure that Gencos and gas suppliers receive enough payments to continue generating electricity, since 2017 the FGN has borrowed a total of N1.3tn ($4.2bn).
“In 2019 total FGN support reached N524bn ($1.7bn), 0.4 per cent of GDP – higher than the N428bn budget for health and just 20 per cent less than the N650bn budgeted for education.”
READ ALSO: Niger, Togo, Benin, B’Faso to take over Nigeria’s unused electricity
The World Bank made this known in its report: ‘Resilience through Reforms’, released on Tuesday. It added that, “Every Nigerian who receives electricity from a Disco pays less for electricity than the cost of supplying it.
“However, 80 per cent of the spending on tariff shortfalls benefits the richest 40 per cent of the population; only eight per cent benefits the bottom 40 per cent, and of this, less than two per cent benefits the poorest 20 per cent.
“Significant resources spent on funding tariff shortfalls disproportionately benefit the relatively wealthy who have access to the grid and use more electricity so that ultimately, a big chunk of government support goes to those who do not really need help with paying bills.”
In order to fill the gap between cost of production and tariffs, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration spent N1.68 trillion as cumulative tariff shortfall between 2015 to 2019.
By Ayodeji Fakoyejo
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....