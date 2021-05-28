Nigeria govt to begin work on Kano-Kaduna rail project July – Amaechi | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Friday the Federal Government would commence work on the Kano-Kaduna rail project in July.

Amaechi, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, stated this when he led a delegation of the Nigerian Shippers Council and Nigeria Railway Corporation on a courtesy visit to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said because of the economic viability of Kano State, the rail project and the Inland Dry Port would boost business activities in the state.

The minister said: “We are here because we want to see how far you have gone with the Dala Inland Dry Port because between now and July we will start work on the Kano-Kaduna part of the rail.

“We have to learn how to manage cargoes that come to Kano, as you know, we are also linking Kano-Maradi. Therefore, Kano will be the hub for the railway sector with a major station in Kano. The rail project will be able to control the volume of human traffic in Kano.

”Kano is important to Nigeria, Kano is also important to the railway sector and we are trying to see how to bring Maritime to the state. It is important to note that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council North-West Zonal Office is located in Kano because of the economic importance.

“We believe that the government has the capacity to protect these projects and respond to the needs of the users.”

In his address, Ganduje expressed happiness that the zonal office of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council was located in Kano because of the commercial nature of the state.

