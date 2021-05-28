Nigeria govt to begin work on Kano-Kaduna rail project July – Amaechi | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigeria govt to begin work on Kano-Kaduna rail project July – Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Friday the Federal Government would commence work on the Kano-Kaduna rail project in July.
Amaechi, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, stated this when he led a delegation of the Nigerian Shippers Council and Nigeria Railway Corporation on a courtesy visit to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
He said because of the economic viability of Kano State, the rail project and the Inland Dry Port would boost business activities in the state.
The minister said: “We are here because we want to see how far you have gone with the Dala Inland Dry Port because between now and July we will start work on the Kano-Kaduna part of the rail.
“We have to learn how to manage cargoes that come to Kano, as you know, we are also linking Kano-Maradi. Therefore, Kano will be the hub for the railway sector with a major station in Kano. The rail project will be able to control the volume of human traffic in Kano.
READ ALSO: We must borrow if Buhari’s plan to link all states by rail is to be achieved- Amaechi
”Kano is important to Nigeria, Kano is also important to the railway sector and we are trying to see how to bring Maritime to the state. It is important to note that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council North-West Zonal Office is located in Kano because of the economic importance.
“We believe that the government has the capacity to protect these projects and respond to the needs of the users.”
In his address, Ganduje expressed happiness that the zonal office of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council was located in Kano because of the commercial nature of the state.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...