Nigeria grants approval to Elon Musk’s Starlink network

The Nigerian government has approved the Starlink Network in the country.

The Tesla owner, Tesla, Elon Musk, is the Chairman of the Starlink Network.

The South African-born billionaire confirmed the development in a statement posted on his Twitter handle – @elonmusk on Friday evening.

He said Nigeria’s approval came alongside that of Mozambique.

The Philippines also approved the network on Friday.

Musk wrote: “Starlink approved by Nigeria & Mozambique.”

The Tesla owner had earlier this year announced his intention to expand the money to Nigeria and other countries.

Upon full deployment and commencement of operation, Starlink is expected to provide Nigerians with high-speed and low-latency broadband internet across the country.

The new network will provide competition for existing network providers such as MTN, Airtel, Glo and others.

“With high speeds and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet,” the company stated.

Starlink approved by Nigeria 🇳🇬 & Mozambique 🇲🇿https://t.co/Q1VvqVmJ2i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

