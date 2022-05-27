Business
Nigeria grants approval to Elon Musk’s Starlink network
The Nigerian government has approved the Starlink Network in the country.
The Tesla owner, Tesla, Elon Musk, is the Chairman of the Starlink Network.
The South African-born billionaire confirmed the development in a statement posted on his Twitter handle – @elonmusk on Friday evening.
He said Nigeria’s approval came alongside that of Mozambique.
The Philippines also approved the network on Friday.
Musk wrote: “Starlink approved by Nigeria & Mozambique.”
The Tesla owner had earlier this year announced his intention to expand the money to Nigeria and other countries.
READ ALSO: Elon Musk eyes Starlink’s expansion into Nigeria, other African nations
Upon full deployment and commencement of operation, Starlink is expected to provide Nigerians with high-speed and low-latency broadband internet across the country.
The new network will provide competition for existing network providers such as MTN, Airtel, Glo and others.
“With high speeds and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet,” the company stated.
Starlink approved by Nigeria 🇳🇬 & Mozambique 🇲🇿https://t.co/Q1VvqVmJ2i
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...