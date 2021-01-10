Nigeria has a shortage of 277,000 teachers – UBEC

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, said on Sunday Nigeria has a shortage of 277, 537 teachers at the basic level.

Bobboyi, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the commission’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Mr. David Apeh, said the figure was the outcome of a National Personnel Audit (NPA) on public and private schools in the country.

According to him, 73 percent of personnel in public schools were qualified teachers, and only 53 percent in private schools.

He said: “Our hope is that with the current reforms that are being put in place where you attract the best candidates into the teaching profession and compensate them adequately, the narrative will change.”

READ ALSO: Model schools to take-off in 2021—UBEC

Bobboyi called for adequate training for teachers to improve the quality of learning in the country.

The UBEC chief said: “We remain the biggest teacher development agency in the country, not even the National Teachers’ Institute or any other agency.

“UBEC’s 10 percent of the entire amount that is received from the Consolidated Revenue Fund is designated for Teacher Professional Development, through the States’ Universal Basic Education Boards.

“That is something that is very important for us to realise that we pump in a minimum of N10 billion every year for Teacher Professional Development in this country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions