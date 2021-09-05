Politics
Nigeria has become world’s capital for corruption, unemployment – Falae
A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, on Sunday decried the worsening insecurity and poor state of the Nigerian economy.
Falae, who addressed journalists in Akure, Ondo State, said Nigeria had become the corruption and unemployment capital of the world.
The elder statesman insisted that if the activities of bandits who were already shooting down military jets were not checked on time, they would soon develop the boldness to negotiate for control of territories in the country.
READ ALSO: Fulani herdsmen killed my farm guard, took away his heart in 2015 – Falae
He added that Nigeria was already at the edge of the cliff.
He said: “We are already at the edge of the cliff. The question is, are they going to topple into the abyss below? Or are we going to find a way of pulling back from the precipice? That is the question.
“For us to pull back, there must be a political initiative that will signal that tomorrow will be better than today. If there is no such signal, I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, I don’t know.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...