Nigeria has become world’s capital for corruption, unemployment – Falae

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, on Sunday decried the worsening insecurity and poor state of the Nigerian economy.

Falae, who addressed journalists in Akure, Ondo State, said Nigeria had become the corruption and unemployment capital of the world.

The elder statesman insisted that if the activities of bandits who were already shooting down military jets were not checked on time, they would soon develop the boldness to negotiate for control of territories in the country.

He added that Nigeria was already at the edge of the cliff.

He said: “We are already at the edge of the cliff. The question is, are they going to topple into the abyss below? Or are we going to find a way of pulling back from the precipice? That is the question.

“For us to pull back, there must be a political initiative that will signal that tomorrow will be better than today. If there is no such signal, I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, I don’t know.”

