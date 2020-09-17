Nigeria has flattened COVID-19 transmission curve —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday the Nigeria had succeeded in flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the country.

Mustapha stated this at the 66th joint national briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He said: “Looking back at our National Response, using science, data, and experience from other countries, we cannot but say that tremendous progress has been made and that we are beginning to notice that the curve is flattening.

“However, as we have always stated, this positive development shall be taken with vigilance and cautious optimism.

“This is based on the fact that we are convinced that we have not tested enough, we have only recently reopened our international flights and that nations that had opened up their economies have done a re-think following the resurgence of the cases in their countries.”

He noted the rising cases across the world and called for caution as Nigeria opens its airspace for international flights.

Mustapha added: “As we observe this landmark timeline, I wish to remind us that the world has hit 30,026,460 cases, Africa has cumulatively reached 1,380,223 cases while Nigeria has also reached 56,604 cases.

“Of particular note is the fact that India has crossed the five million cases mark and continues to report the highest daily caseload over the past six weeks.

“These numbers are reminders that point to the need to gird our loins tightly in our national response and build stronger and more unified global collaborative efforts to overcome the virus.

“Again, we reiterate the underlying objectives of the UN General Assembly resolution calling for global collaboration as the most veritable vehicle to fight the virus.

“The PTF is closely watching the developments at the airports and taking-in comments and observations sent by well-meaning Nigerians and passengers.

“Most of the comments are around the protocols and requirements for departure, arrivals, testing in-country and self-isolation.”

