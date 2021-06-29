Politics
Nigeria has highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa – Minister
The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said that Nigeria has the highest number of Out-of-School Children in sub-Saharan Africa.
According to him, Nigeria has an estimated 10,193,918 children out of school.
He explained that the current challenges affecting the country’s education system have left much to be desired, saying that the system is characterised by high illiteracy levels, infrastructural decay, and deficits.
Nwajiuba stated this during the inauguration of “Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA)”, in Katsina on Monday.
“We have an inadequate number of qualified teachers, inadequate infrastructural facilities/resources, and poor funding,” he added.
Meanwhile, Nwajiuba commended the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on his moves to reposition education in the state.
In his remarks, Gov. Masari commended the federal ministry of education and the Universal Basic Education Commission for their foresight and commitment in coming up with programmes for the development of the education sector in particular and the development of society in general.
By Victor Uzoho
