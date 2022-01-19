Nigeria has lost direction under Buhari – Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said on Wednesday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must produce Nigeria’s next President in 2023 because of the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Fayose, who appeared on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, insisted that Nigeria has lost its bearing under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

He also charged the President to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in the interest of the country.

The National Assembly had earlier on Wednesday re-amended the electoral bill and approved both direct and indirect primaries for political parties in the country.

The lawmakers also added the consensus option for the nomination of candidates by parties.

He said: “PDP must produce the next President in Nigeria. There is nobody that can vote for this party (APC) again. The government has lost its bearing on how to control the country. People are hungry, you are building a rice pyramid. Carry the rice to the grassroots.

“Now that the National Assembly has done the right thing, he (Buhari) should waste no time at assenting to the bill and let the process have enough time to adjust.

“It is becoming common of President Muhammadu Buhari to dodge assent. Remember before the 2019 elections, he was supposed to sign this thing to law; he did not, he gave excuses.

“I am not saying what the National Assembly did is right or wrong, but President Buhari should leave office and leave with a name that people will remember that he turned around the electoral process.”

