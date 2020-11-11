Nigeria has lost a real voice of truth, Ezekwesili reacts to Balarabe Musa’s death

A former Minister of Education, Obu Ezekwesili has said that Balarabe Musa would be missed by all “who care to build a just and decent Nigeria”.

According to her, Nigeria lost a real voice of truth in the death of Musa.

Musa, a former governor of Kaduna State was reported dead on Wednesday by Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator.

Read also: Former Kaduna Gov, Baralabe Musa, is dead

In her response to the news, Ezekwesili wrote on her Twitter handle, @obyezeks:

“In the death of Malam Balarabe Musa, our country just lost a real Voice of Truth.

“An unusual being in Nigerian Politics. He refused to conform to the rot.

“He’ll truly be missed by all who care to build a Just and Decent Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions