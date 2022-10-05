Nigeria has moved past do-or-die elections —Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, has disclosed that the nation’s electoral system has improved and that it is no more a “do or die” situation.

Oshiomole made the remark during the Citizens Elections Dialogue hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Yiaga Africa, and Channels Television on Tuesday.

The former governor was addressing Senator Dino Melaye’s statement that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated APC members to serve as resident electoral commissioners.

However, Oshiomhole noted that unlike in the past, the President is dedicated to a fair electoral process and has often reaffirmed his commitment to doing so.

“I don’t want to sit down here and defend who is sympathetic to who but the Senate should do their job and I am happy that it has both APC and PDP members who are active, vibrant, and knowledgeable. They know who is who and it is their business to scrutinise those who have been nominated.

Read also: Oshiomhole, Labour Party exchange banters over Peter Obi

“But congratulate President Buhari for being able to tell the world that this election is not a do-or-die for him or his party. I am proud of that. You may not be proud of it because you are in history as having had a president who said because he is leaving, he must be succeeded by the PDP otherwise it is a do-or-die affair. We have moved past that.”

While supporting his claim, Oshiomhole noted that even the President’s harshest detractors concur that Buhari has never used the military to gain political advantage.

“I think even the worst critic of President Buhari will admit that he has not tried to misuse the Armed Forces or the police in order to have an electoral advantage for people running an election on his platform or even his own election,” he added.

“At every stage, he has insisted he wants to leave a legacy of a free and fair election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now