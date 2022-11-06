Politics
Nigeria has never had a President like Buhari in its 62-year history’ —APC chieftain
The Publicity Secretary of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yusuf Idris, has boasted that in the 62 years of Nigeria’s existence as an independent nation, the country has never had a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari.
Idris who made the assertion while chatting with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, said despite all the challenges facing the country in the last seven years, Buhari has “performed creditably well, way above any president in Nigeria’s history”.
The APC spokesman said the only negative is the lack of widespread publicity to showcase the good works of the President.
“However, more publicity needs to be given to the myriad programmes and policies, as well as the achievements of the President Buhari-led Federal Government.”
He said that in the history of the Nigerian presidency, it is only Buhari that initiated a social investments programme that has various components that have “tangibly touched the lives of the common man across the country.
“Just look at programmes like N-Power, Conditional Cash. Transfer, TraderMoni and Senior Citizens’ programe, among others.
READ ALSO:Buhari promises more support for MSMEs at Lagos trade fair
“If you check, you will find out that a lot of people had benefitted, but more public awareness is needed.
“For instance, in Zamfara, more than 200,000 people have benefited from these programmes in the last seven years.
“This feat is being replicated across the country and already, trillions of naira had been sunk into these invaluable programmes.
“People are being credited directly from the banks including some of them criticising the government.
“The president has good plans for the country, but more needs to be done in terms of Implementation and publicity,” Idris said.
“Buhari has empowered many Nigerian farmers through the Anchor Borrower’s Programme (ABP); this is glaring not hidden.
“Farmers were given improved seeds and farm implements, among others, so the president has done a wonderful job.
“That is why the country is not suffering from the much expected hunger occasioned by the effects of COVID-19 and other disturbing global economic downturns.
“Buhari has also done a lot in the anti corruption fight and there are sustained efforts to combat the various security challenges facing the country,” he added.
